LONDON Dec 16 BG Group said a $20.4 billion project in Australia was on track to start selling LNG next year after it delivered gas to a liquefaction terminal for the first time.

BG's Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas project (QCLNG) has been closely watched after a series of downgrades to the company's production outlook and amid cost-overruns at rival LNG projects in Australia.

"We are now entering the final construction and commissioning phases and we remain firmly on track to deliver first commercial LNG in the second half of 2014, as scheduled and within the $20.4 billion budget," chief executive Chris Finlayson said in a statement on Monday.