LONDON Jan 27 British oil and gas firm BG Group on Monday issued guidance for 2014 which it said was "disappointing" and said it was declaring force majeure notices in Egypt amid ongoing diversions of its gas volumes to the domestic market.

"Despite the good progress we have made in 2013 we face short-term issues which are reflected in our revised 2014 guidance. This is very disappointing," BG's Chief Executive Chris Finlayson said.