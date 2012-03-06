MILAN, March 6 UK gas producer BG Group
has shelved a plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
import terminal in southern Italy in frustration after failing
to get final permits following an 11-year process of seeking
approvals.
BG Group first asked for the authorisation to build an 8
billion cubic metre LNG terminal in the southern Italian port of
Brindisi in 2001. The project, backed by the British and Italian
governments, has turned into a red tape nightmare after it ran
into fierce grass-roots opposition.
"It is impossible to think that a big multinational company
would have a project blocked for 11 years. There is a limit to
everything," BG Italia head Luca Manzella told Italian daily Il
Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Tuesday.
"The parent company, disappointed and discouraged by an
endless standoff with Italian authorities ... has decided to
reconsider from the basis the feasibility of the investment," he
said.
BG's decision highlights Italy's difficulties in attracting
much needed foreign investment. Companies must confront an
extensive and complicated bureaucracy and a deep-rooted "not in
my backyard" culture, which are also now blocking construction
of a high-speed train link between Italy and France.
Italy badly needs funding of energy infrastructure projects
as it tries to ease its dependence on Russia for its gas
supplies. The Italian government already gave its backing to the
BG project in the middle of 2010.
Local opponents say the LNG terminal is not safe, would add
to air and water pollution and hinder tourism in the port of
Brindisi. Local-level approval is necessary for all big
infrastructure projects in Italy.
BG's patience ran out after waiting for final approval of
the crucial environmental impact assessment (EIA) from local
authorities.
BG, which has already spent 250 million euros ($330.8
million) on preliminary work for the plant, could backtrack if
problems with winning the environmental permit and other legal
issues were resolved, BG Italia told Reuters.
Italy, with scarce natural resources, relies on imports to
cover more than 80 percent of its gas needs.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Lisa Jucca and
Jane Baird)