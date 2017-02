LONDON Feb 9 British oil and gas firm BG Group's latest appraisal well on the Jackdaw discovery in the North Sea was successful, chief executive Frank Chapman told a press conference on Thursday.

BG owns stakes ranging from 31 percent to 44 percent in the North Sea blocks which straddle the Jackdaw discovery made in 2006, alongside partners in the licences including Maersk Oil North Sea, GDF Suez's exploration and production business, ConocoPhillips and ENI. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)