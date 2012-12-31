LONDON Dec 31 Britain's BG Group said on
Monday it had secured a $1.8 billion loan from the Export-Import
Bank of the United States, as part of a wider push to diversify
its funding options to support major projects.
BG, which announced Chris Finlayson as its new chief
executive earlier this month, recently agreed a new syndicated
facility, reached an agreement with the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation and raised money via capital markets.
It said it now had undrawn committed bank borrowing
facilities of $5.2 billion.
It has also reached an initial agreement with Brazilian
Development Bank for up to $1.8 billion of new funding and
signed a $500 million credit agreement with Export Development
Canada.
The new loan from the United States will support the export
of U.S. services and also help fund equipment for the Queensland
Curtis LNG project in Australia which is on schedule for first
gas in 2014.