* Shell CFO, CEO hold talks with investors - sources
* CFO sees oil recovering to avg above $60/barrel-sources
* Investors expected to back BG deal despite downturn
* CFO says credit rating could be hit by deal - sources
By Ron Bousso and Emiliano Mellino
LONDON, Jan 7 Royal Dutch Shell has told
investors its purchase of BG can work even if oil prices average
$50 a barrel for two years, its lowest estimate to date as it
seeks to secure shareholder support for the $51 billion deal
amid plunging crude markets.
The Anglo-Dutch group is confident investors will back the
deal at a Jan. 27 meeting, even though crude prices are
languishing near 12 year lows around $32 a barrel and it faces a
cut to its credit ratings due to higher debts, sources with
knowledge of its meetings with analysts and investors said.
When Shell announced the deal in April 2015, with
oil trading around $55 a barrel, many investors saw it as a bold
move to buy a weakened rival on the expectation that prices
would recover to around $90 per barrel within three years.
Initially, Shell indicated the combined group would be
profitable with prices in the mid $70s a barrel. Last month, it
said the merger would work in the low $60s, as it identified new
synergies and cost cutting opportunities.
On Wednesday, finance chief Simon Henry told analysts Shell
had conducted stress tests that showed it could withstand oil at
$50 a barrel over the next two years, the sources told Reuters.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed analysts expect benchmark
North Sea Brent crude futures to average $52.52 a barrel this
year.
To weather such an environment, Shell plans to cut capital
spending further below the planned $35 billion for 2016, delay
share buybacks and extend scrip dividends, where investors are
offered discounted shares instead of cash, Henry told analysts.
Shell plans to keep the size of its dividend unchanged,
however.
Henry also met this week in London with several of Shell's
top 10 investors, including BlackRock and Capital Group, seeking
to address concerns about the deal.
Chief Executive Ben van Beurden is expected to meet other
leading investors in London on Friday and both he and Henry will
hold phone briefings with U.S. investors next week, according to
company sources.
The investors are being asked how they plan to vote on the
deal. Several so far have confirmed their support, but most have
refused to disclose their plans, according to the sources.
Despite weak oil prices, the deal is expected to win the
backing of a majority of Shell's shareholders.
"I would be very surprised if the deal didn't get the
support of the Shell's shareholders. A 50 percent vote is very
likely to happen," one top investor told Reuters.
Ben Ritchie, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management, a top ten investor in both Shell and BG, had
previously indicated his company would vote in favour of the
deal.
A Shell spokesman confirmed company executives had held
meetings with top investors but would not comment on the content
of the discussions.
Shell shares fell 2.9 percent on Thursday, having slumped
more than 30 percent since the deal was announced on April 8,
trailing most of its peers.
LOWER RATING
In the analyst briefing, Henry said that although the oil
market would take time to recover from its worst downturn in
three decades, prices would likely average at least $60 a barrel
over the next 15 years, the long-term level at which Shell says
the deal is profitable, according to sources at the briefing.
The chief financial officer (CFO) nevertheless acknowledged
that the weaker outlook and larger debt Shell will assume to
finance the deal means credit rating agencies such as Standard &
Poors (S&P) and Moody's will likely lower their ratings.
Lower credit ratings could make borrowing more expensive but
are unlikely to significantly change access to debt markets.
S&P last July cut Shell's rating by one notch to 'AA minus'
from 'AA' due to weaker oil prices, warning of possible adverse
effects on credit metrics due to the BG acquisition.
Shell has outlined plans to sell $30 billion of assets over
the next three years in order to finance the deal, but Henry
said Shell was unlikely to achieve a third of that total this
year due to low oil prices, the sources said.
(Additional reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Mark
Potter)