* BG likely to sell up to 20 pct stake in Australian LNG project-sources

* Stake sale to bring in more investors for expansion-sources

* BG to undertake global roadshow for stake sale-sources

* Chinese, Japanese interest seen-sources (Adds details)

By Narayanan Somasundaram and Tom Bergin

SYDNEY/LONDON, March 7 British gas producer BG Group is offering up to a 20 percent stake in its Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities as it seeks to expand the $15 billion project, sources close to the deal said.

BG will undertake a global roadshow to attract bidders for the 15-20 percent stake, which could be valued at around $2 billion based on past transactions, said the sources, who declined to be named as the deal is confidential.

Citigroup is said to be advising BG on the transaction.

A deal would allow BG to share the costs of the Queensland Curtis Island LNG (QCLNG) project, in which it currently owns 93.75 percent, lock in customers and at the same time reinvest in other exploration and production activities.

A stake sale would also pave the way for restructuring of Australian LNG, where some $200 billion investment is being made. Woodside Petroleum has invited bidders for a minority stake in its Browse LNG project.

Two sources expected Japanese and Chinese interest for the stake. Among likely bidders are China's CNOOC and Japanese utility Tokyo Gas, Marubeni Corp and Japanese trading houses, they said.

Another company that voiced general interest in investing in Australian LNG is Qatar Petroleum, as Qatar considers buying into a boom that poses the only serious challenge to its place as the world's top LNG export.

CNOOC owns 5 percent and Tokyo Gas owns 1.25 percent already in the project.

BG has a large portfolio of projects from which it supplies its customers, an approach that is somewhat unusual for LNG producers, which usually lock in sales from specific projects.

For Japanese customers, who are highly concerned about supply security, such an approach may be very attractive, John Hirjee, an analyst with Deutsche Bank in Melbourne said.

"The demand from Japan is proving very, very robust. Particularly with projections of lower nuclear capacity, Japanese customers would be probably very high on the list," Hirjee said.

He added that BG was the first coal seam gas project to attract Japanese customers who were initially wary of untried coal seam gas technology.

A senior manager at Tokyo Gas declined to comment in detail as there has been no announcement yet from BG on its plans.

"Generally speaking, we decide to take a stake in a project which we expect a decent return from," he said.

"This is a project in which we've made such a decision, so I can say we're interested, depending on conditions if and when negotiations begin."

CNOOC Group, parent of China's largest offshore producer CNOOC Ltd , signed a 20-year LNG supply deal with BG in 2010. Under the contract, CNOOC will buy 3.6 million tonnes of LNG per year for 20 years from the Queensland Curtis project.

No one at CNOOC was immediately available for comment.

AUSTRALIA'S LNG BOOM

BG is one of a number of companies including Santos, Origin Energy and a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina, which are developing plans to build LNG projects that would add more than 80 million tonnes per annum capacity.

The companies have bought huge swathes of land with deep coal seams from which gas can be extracted and frozen into LNG.

BG's QCLNG project is the most advanced with an expected start-up in 2014.

Some analysts have suggested the companies could co-operate in the planned expansion of the export facilities over time -- something that may be facilitated if a rival bought into QCLNG.

BG is building two liquefaction units, or 'trains', at QCLNG. It is also eyeing further expansion.

Analysts expected a sell-down as the group usually holds a lower percentage of the gas liquefaction facilities it operates.

BG's stake in the Curtis project also far exceeds the 30 percent to 50 percent ownership that other operators have in similar projects.

The liquefaction facilities usually work on a tolling basis and so earn low, but steady, utility-type returns.

For example, BG's liquefaction unit, which operates facilities around the world, made $314 million last year, while the marketing and trading of LNG earned the group $2.4 billion.

Since the assets are not especially lucrative, interests in them are often sold as part of a broader deal involving a stake in the upstream oil and gas fields that feed them, suggesting BG could sell a stake in its upstream assets too.

A BG spokesman said: "We keep all assets in our global portfolio under review." (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, Sharon Klyne in Sydney, Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Will Waterman, David Hulmes and Alex Richardson)