LONDON Feb 5 British oil and gas company BG Group posted a 29 percent drop in quarterley earnings, hurt by a one-off tax credit, and said that it will miss its target of producing more than 1 million barrels of oil per day by 2015.

BG, which is focused on delivering huge growth projects in Australia and Brazil, posted earnings of $1.03 billion, beating a consensus forecast of $994 million for the past three months of the year.