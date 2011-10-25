* Q3 earnings up 4 pct to $1.02 bln vs $971 mln forecast

* LNG division posts operating profit of $620 mln

* Raises FY LNG business profit guidance

* Q3 production grows 1 pct vs Q3 2010

* Shares up 4.5 percent (Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, updates shares)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Oct 25 BG Group posted third-quarter earnings ahead of expectations, lifted by a strong performance in the British oil and gas firm's LNG business, as it raised its full-year profit guidance for the unit.

BG posted underlying earnings of $1.02 billion in the three months to the end of September, beating a consensus forecast of $971 million from a company-supplied poll of 22 analysts, and representing a 4 percent rise on the same quarter last year.

Net profit in the third quarter gained 21 percent to $1.06 billion versus the same period last year.

Higher commodity prices helped lift profits as well as what the company called favourable market conditions for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, which transports gas by ship across the globe.

A profit-beat in BG's LNG division, which accounts for over a quarter of its total operating profit, helped offset production which grew by just 1 percent in the quarter, hurt by lower output from the company's North Sea fields where extensive maintenance was carried out.

Shares in BG were up 4.5 percent to 1,386 pence at 0941 GMT, making the company the top riser on Britain's bluechip index which was 0.2 percent higher.

Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose called the LNG result "the standout" and said the company's exploration and production results were "decent" when taking into account lacklustre production performance due to North Sea maintenance issues.

The LNG division posted operating profit of $620 million in the quarter, exceeding analyst expectations which ranged between $500 million and $570 million, after a higher proportion of cargoes were diverted to lucrative Asian markets.

BG raised its guidance for its LNG unit's full-year operating profit to $2.4 billion from a previous range of between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion.

EYES ON BRAZIL

BG is undertaking large projects to develop massive oil reserves off the coast of Brazil and LNG in Australia to help underpin its future growth, plans which Chief Executive Frank Chapman said were advancing with "material progress".

"There was no real negative in terms of the forward outlook. In terms of what's happening in Brazil, in terms of what's happening in Queensland Curtis LNG, there was nothing in the update to suggest that those projects are behind schedule so I think it's a bit of relief," said Oriel's Rose.

The company's Brazilian assets are the subject of frequent media and analyst reports that BG will look to sell a stake in the oil fields, but Chapman repeated the company's position that no decision has been made either way.

"We keep all of our assets in our portfolio under review. We prefer not to speculate on any particular assets," he told reporters on a conference call.

BG, which in May cut its output growth forecast to "modest" for 2011, is confident of bringing projects onstream next year, although Chapman said the company did not have a specific 2012 target.

"We have a significant number of new projects coming onstream in 2012. All of these things are on course and will make a contribution to 2012," Chapman said.

BG also said it expects to sell around 60 percent of its North Sea gas production at an average price of approximately 44 pence per therm for the UK 2011/2012 gas year versus an average price of around 42 pence reported this time last year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Adveith Nair and Mike Nesbit)