* Says Australia, Brazil projects on track
* Q1 earnings $1.183 bln vs consensus of $1.098 bln
* Shares rise 2.3 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 2 Better than expected results
encouraged hopes British oil and gas company BG had turned the
corner on Thursday after a rocky period due to failures to meet
production goals.
Consecutive surprise downgrades to output forecasts over the
last nine months have hammered shares in the company, damaging
its reputation as a growth stock and alternative to big oil
companies which are struggling to raise output.
BG shares showed the first positive reaction to
quarterly results in more than a year, rising 2.3 percent, after
it posted earnings of $1.183 billion in the first three months
of 2013 were ahead of a consensus forecast of $1.098 billion.
Profits were still 3 percent lower on the year but the
numbers left some analysts upbeat ahead of a keenly-awaited
strategy update scheduled for two weeks time and helped relieve
some of the pressure on a battered London stock market.
"We expect investors to become more comfortable with the
superior investment case we find inside BG," Bernstein analyst
Oswald Clint said of the coming strategy update.
BG's chief executive Chris Finlayson, who took over from
long-serving Frank Chapman at the end of 2012, said that a $20.4
billion project in Australia, QCLNG, was on track to start-up
next year and added that oil developments in Brazil were also
going to plan.
The new chief executive flagged, however, that BG's shape
could begin to change come May 14 when he will outline his
direction for the company.
"We will be talking about portfolio management at our
strategy call," Finlayson told reporters on a conference call.
Analysts have long speculated that BG could reduce its stake
in oil fields it co-owns with Petrobras in Brazil to
help fund their development, a move the company has already made
with its Australian QCLNG project.
The company is also expected to provide clarity on its
production targets at its strategy update, having in February
abandoned ambitions to become a 1 million barrel per day oil and
gas producer by 2015.
The drop in earnings was a result of a 3 percent fall in
production due to a North Sea field being closed for some of the
quarter and ongoing difficulties with output in Egypt, and on
higher costs linked to rising royalty payments.
BG joined other big oil companies in topping market
expectations, including larger rival Shell, where
Finlayson worked until 2010, which also reported on Thursday.