LONDON Jan 20 Britain's BG Group, which is close to concluding a takeover from rival energy company Shell, beat 2015 production targets due to a ramp-up from fields in Australia, Brazil and Norway, it said on Wednesday.

The company also said it had booked a $700 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter related to fields in the North Sea and Tunisia due to the fall in oil prices.

BG's LNG shipping and marketing unit, which attracted Shell to making a bid for the company, will report 2015 core earnings of at least $1.4 billion, in line with expectations, the company said.

BG will report full 2015 results on Feb. 5. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)