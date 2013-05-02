LONDON May 2 British oil and gas company BG Group, focused on huge new projects in Australia and Brazil, said quarterly earnings fell 3 percent, impacted by slightly lower output and higher costs.

BG on Thursday posted earnings of $1.18 billion, beating a company-supplied consensus forecast of $1.098 billion for the first three months of the year.

The company, under pressure after a series of production setbacks over the last six months, said a $20.4 billion project in Australia was on track for start up in 2014 and it was making progress against its targets for this year.