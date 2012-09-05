LONDON, Sept 5 Shares in British energy company BG Group fell 2.9 percent on Wednesday, with traders citing talk of a 41 million pound ($65.13 million) share placement at 1,225 pence a share.

At 1050 GMT, BG was priced at 1,233.5 pence a share. Traded volume was brisk at 110 percent of the 90-day daily average, against 27 percent for the broader FTSE 100.

"Looks like Deutsche Bank did the BG placing, but it's all done now," one London-based trader said.

A BG spokesman said the company did not comment on market speculation.