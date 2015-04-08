(Corrects first name of analyst in paragraph 9)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
agreed $70 billion takeover of rival BG Group could
trigger pre-emption rights in key oil and gas fields that would
erode the potential benefits of the deal for the Anglo-Dutch oil
giant.
Shell said a main driver of its bid for BG Group was the
gas-focussed British group's position in Brazil.
Two exploration blocks, named BM-S-9 and BM-S-11, account for
almost all the value of BG's Brazil assets.
But BG said in its annual report, published last week, that:
"In certain specific circumstances, it is possible that BG
Group's partners in BM-S-9 (Petrobras and Repsol Sinopec Brasil)
have a right of first refusal to acquire BG Group's interest ..
in the event of a change of control of BG Group plc".
BG and Shell declined to comment on the BM-S-9 rights.
When Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden was asked about
change of control provisions on an analyst call on Wednesday, he
said these could trigger pre-emption rights in relation to BG's
stake in Karachaganak, a field in Kazakhstan.
He did not mention BM-S-9, which contains the Sapinhoa and
Lapa fields.
Analysts said that failing to secure BG's stake in
Karachaganak might not affect the key strategic drivers of the
deal. However, not buying BM-S-9 would be a big loss.
"Brazil is central to the acquisition," said Neill Morton,
oil analyst at Investec.
"Sapinhoa is pretty important. It's one that Shell is
looking to get its hands on," he added.
Block BM-S-9 is estimated to contain billions of barrels of
oil which can be extracted at moderate costs. Analysts at
Bernstein estimated last month that Sapinhoa could be worth $6.5
billion, while Morton said the Reading-based group's stake in
the block could be worth $10 billion.
Tom Ellacott, head of the corporate analysis team at
research group Wood Mackenzie, said a failure to secure BM-S-9
probably wouldn't be a deal-breaker but would likely force a
rethinking of the terms of the deal.
Analysts said Petrobras and Repsol may not be keen to
exercise their right to buy BG's stake in BM-S-9, due to a lack
of funds or strategic impetus, but that Chinese state-controlled
Sinopec could mount a bid.
"Sinopec has a pretty reasonable position in Brazil and they
would probably be keen to increase that further," Ellacott said.
Repsol declined comment. Petrobras and Sinopec were not
available for comment.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)