HOUSTON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's $70
billion agreement to buy BG Group Plc may be just the
signal that other dealmakers need to make their own energy
takeover bets, particularly in the U.S. shale sector.
Bankers and analysts say that Shell's move is telling
potential acquirers that one of the biggest players is now
confident enough to make a big play - that the fears of a
further big slide in oil and gas prices may be fading.
Following the more than 50 percent collapse in oil prices
since the middle of last year, the market has been too volatile
to give buyers and sellers clarity on valuations, bankers say,
even as potential acquirers knock on doors to examine a range of
assets.
The Shell deal with BG brings together two
European companies with a global reach. A tie-up will ripple
across an energy industry ripe for consolidation.
"Things may be changing," said Rich Eychner, an equity
research associate at Raymond James in Houston. "Since the
meltdown, the bid-ask spread has been too wide. So maybe this is
hinting some deals could start moving forward."
There are literally dozens of shale oil and gas companies in
the United States. Many have responded to the oil price slide by
announcing spending cuts of 25-70 percent in a bid to conserve
cash and show investors they have staying power.
But analysts have said that any of the companies, especially
those with prime acreage in oil-rich shale fields in Texas,
North Dakota and Colorado, could be up for grabs if a sweet
enough offer is made.
Analysts at Capital One Southcoast said on Wednesday that
BG's U.S. shale assets will become likely candidates for
divestiture after the Shell deal closes.
Shell, in buying BG, has made a conscious choice to
double-down on global liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and
de-emphasize U.S. shale.
'LOTS OF DISCUSSIONS'
There could easily be consolidation among shale companies,
or purchases of them by the largest Western oil giants, though
none would likely get close to the size of the BG mega-deal,
the bankers said.
"There are already a lot of M&A discussions going on," the
global head of oil and gas at a top investment bank said
recently, before reports had even surfaced about the BG deal.
"You're probably going to see a much bigger flow of
announcements in the second half of the year because by then
people will have adjusted to the new environment," he added.
To be sure, some prominent shale oil producers have made
clear they would like to remain independent, while acknowledging
their fiduciary duty to shareholders requires they entertain
offers that may arise.
Whiting Petroleum Corp, the largest oil producer in
North Dakota, carried out a new round of capital raising to
shore up its balance sheet last month and quashed chatter it was
for sale.
John Christmann, the new chief executive at Apache Corp.
, told Reuters in March he plans to be in his job for a
long time as the company transforms itself to show it can be
profitable even if U.S. oil prices do not recover soon from
current levels just above $50 a barrel.
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson recently
said there were no limitations on what the Texas-based
supermajor might buy in the downturn. It purchased shale gas
company XTO in 2010.
That deal increased Exxon's shale know-how, but it was also
criticized for increasing the company's exposure to natural gas,
which has been less lucrative than oil.
So the oil giants, which have been under pressure for
several years to return more cash to shareholders while clamping
down on costs and lifting growth, need to be especially
selective.
"A smaller oil shale acquisition (for Exxon) may make some
sense to help jumpstart volume growth," said Brian Youngberg,
who follows the company for brokerage Edward Jones in St. Louis.
"I believe investors want the company to primarily focus on its
organic opportunities rather than a big acquisition."
