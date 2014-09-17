BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
(In Sept. 15 brief, corrects last bullet point to say BGC's intention to commence offer to buy GFI, not BGC) Sept 15 BGC Partners Inc : * Says BGC entities have over the course of several years repeatedly expressed an interest in acquiring GFI Group Inc * Continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI would provide superior value to GFI shareholders, and prepared to begin such negotiations * Reports 13.5 percent stake in GFI Group Inc as of September 3 - SEC filing * On September 8 Shaun Lynn, president of BGC sent a letter notifying GFI of BGC Partners's intention to commence offer to buy GFI at $5.25 per share * Source text for (1.usa.gov/Xo3Y8e) * Further company coverage
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.