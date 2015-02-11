Feb 11 U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said Chief Financial Officer Graham Sadler would retire.

BGC, which was spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP in 2004, said Sadler became its finance chief in 2009.

The company said it would begin a search for a new CFO immediately and Sadler would stay until a successor is found.

Interdealer brokers match wholesale buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other instruments. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)