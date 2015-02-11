BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
Feb 11 U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said Chief Financial Officer Graham Sadler would retire.
BGC, which was spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP in 2004, said Sadler became its finance chief in 2009.
The company said it would begin a search for a new CFO immediately and Sadler would stay until a successor is found.
Interdealer brokers match wholesale buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other instruments. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.