Oct 7 BG Energy Capital PLC on Thursday sold $3 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Mizuho, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BG ENERGY CAPITAL PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.833 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.911 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.35 BLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.210 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.097 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $900 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.284 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.239 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS