Sept 7 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company for JSC Bank of Georgia, said it had appointed Kakhaber Kiknavelidze as CEO of JSC Bank of Georgia with immediate effect.

Kiknavelidze will replace Murtaz Kikoria, who is leaving the bank to pursue a career outside the sector, BGEO said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)