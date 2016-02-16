UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 16 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 29.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust income in its banking and healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic growth in the country.
The Tbilisi-headquartered bank, which was called Bank of Georgia Holdings until November, said profit rose to 310.9 million Georgian laris ($125.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 240.7 million Georgian laris a year earlier.
Net interest margin increased to 7.7 percent, up 10 basis points from a year ago.
Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015 from 4.6 percent in 2014, hurt by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble. The government expects 3 percent economic growth in 2016.
($1 = 2.4800 laris) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
