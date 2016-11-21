Nov 21 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

* The Tbilisi-based bank, formerly known as Bank of Georgia Holdings, said profit rose 75 percent to 141.5 million Georgian laris ($61 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

* Revenue rose 6.2 percent to 201.8 million laris.

* Net interest margin fell 30 basis points year-on-year to 7.3 percent.

* The company's Bank of Georgia unit has more than a third of Georgian banks' market share based on total assets, total loans, total deposits and total shareholders' equity.

* BGEO, which also said it would split its retail banking business, reported profit growth of 22.3 percent to 89.8 million laris in its banking business that also includes corporate banking and investment management at its core.

* Rival TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 40 percent jump in third-quarter net profit earlier this month, buoyed by robust lending, and raised its medium-term return-on-equity target.

* Profit surged 86.3 percent to 9.8 million laris in BGEO's healthcare business, which comprises Georgia Healthcare Group, the country's largest health insurance provider.

* BGEO, which gained premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2012, also plans to consolidate its utilities and energy units

* Georgia's government forecasts growth of 3 percent in 2016 and 4 percent in 2017, compared with 2.8 percent in 2015. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast the country would grow 3.4 percent in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017.

* The South Caucasus country, which was hit by falling exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble , saw its economy growing about 2.6 percent in the first nine months of this year and 2.2 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)