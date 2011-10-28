* Expects deal to add to earnings immediately
* To fund deal with additional debt, financing
Oct 28 Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it
acquired six brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about
$325 million in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of
smaller higher-margin labels.
B&G Foods said the Culver Specialty Brands portfolio,
consisting of Mrs. Dash, Molly McButter, Sugar Twin, Baker's
Joy, Static Guard and Kleen Guard, generated sales of about $90
million in the year ended Sept. 30.
The company expects the six brands to bring in EBITDA of
$35-$38 million during fiscal 2012.
"We expect the acquisition to enhance the already high
margin structure of B&G Foods and to be immediately accretive to
our earnings per share and free cash flow." B&G Foods Chief
Executive David Wenner said in a statement.
In November last year, B&G Foods acquired Sclafani and Don
Pepino brands from Violet Packing.
B&G Foods will fund the deal with additional debt and
financing commitments. The acquisition is expected to close
later this year.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)