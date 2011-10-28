* Expects deal to add to earnings immediately

* To fund deal with additional debt, financing (Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller higher-margin labels.

B&G Foods said the Culver Specialty Brands portfolio, consisting of Mrs. Dash, Molly McButter, Sugar Twin, Baker's Joy, Static Guard and Kleen Guard, generated sales of about $90 million in the year ended Sept. 30.

The company expects the six brands to bring in EBITDA of $35-$38 million during fiscal 2012.

"We expect the acquisition to enhance the already high margin structure of B&G Foods and to be immediately accretive to our earnings per share and free cash flow." B&G Foods Chief Executive David Wenner said in a statement.

In November last year, B&G Foods acquired Sclafani and Don Pepino brands from Violet Packing.

B&G Foods will fund the deal with additional debt and financing commitments. The acquisition is expected to close later this year. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)