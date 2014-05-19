SEOUL May 19 South Korea's biggest convenience store chain BGF Retail Co made a strong debut on Monday, rising 39 percent after pricing its 252.6 billion won ($246.67 million) initial public offering at the bottom of an indicative range.

BGF shares opened at 57,000 won each, valuing the company at 1.4 trillion won, up from its IPO price of 41,000 won. ($1 = 1024.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)