July 31 BG Group Plc :

* Q2 E&P production down 10 pct at 591 kboed; primarily declines in Egypt and USA

* Q2 interim dividend increased 10 pct to 14.38 cents per share (8.47 pence per share)

* Q2 group earnings of $1,209 million and EPS of 35.5 cents

* Q2 total operating profit increased 11 pct to $1 992 million

* Group's outlook for 2014 unit operating expenditure and unit DD&A of $15.50 - 16.25 per boe and $12.25 - 13.00 per boe respectively, at reference conditions, remains unchanged

* Q2 revenue and other operating income increased 26 pct to $5 501 million

* Q2 business performance eps up 22 pct to 35.5 cents; total eps up 64 pct to 40.1 cents

* Gross production around 300 kboed in July

* Group volumes are now expected to be slightly below Q2 for remainder of year

* Group's 2014 E&P production guidance remains at lower end of 590 - 630 kboed range

* Group estimates 2014 impact on Kazakhstan production, if oil prices remain at level experienced year-to-date, to be around 4 kboed

* QCLNG remains on track; commissioning of gas turbine generators underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: