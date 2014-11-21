GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets gets underway
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
Nov 21 Bg Group Plc
* Bg Group brings new production onstream in Brazil
* Cidade de Ilhabela has capacity to process 150 000 barrels of oil per day and 212 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas
* Announced start-up of Cidade de Ilhabela floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
* Bg group has a 30% interest in Sapinhoá field which sits within block BM-S-9 (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., operator, 45% and Repsol Sinopec Brasil 25%).
* Cidade de São Paulo, which started producing in January 2013, is now at plateau production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innogy says loss at Npower narrowed in 2016 (Recasts, adds context on retail markets, trader quote)
* HSBC shares up 0.9 pct at 1150 GMT (Releads, adds London shares, investor reaction, board member quote)