Nov 21 Bg Group Plc

* Bg Group brings new production onstream in Brazil

* Cidade de Ilhabela has capacity to process 150 000 barrels of oil per day and 212 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas

* Announced start-up of Cidade de Ilhabela floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

* Bg group has a 30% interest in Sapinhoá field which sits within block BM-S-9 (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., operator, 45% and Repsol Sinopec Brasil 25%).

* Cidade de São Paulo, which started producing in January 2013, is now at plateau production