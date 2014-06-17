June 17 Bg Group Plc
* Agreement to sell interest in cats pipeline
* Total proceeds up to £562 million, or approximately $954
million at current exchange rates.
* Bg group will sell its 62.78% interest in cats for a
consideration comprising £523 million
* Sale does not impact bg group's rights to capacity in cats
* Anticipated transaction will close in second half of 2014
* Sale of cats is expected, on completion, to create a
post-tax profit on disposal of approximately $700 million
