June 17 Bg Group Plc

* Agreement to sell interest in cats pipeline

* Total proceeds up to £562 million, or approximately $954 million at current exchange rates.

* Bg group will sell its 62.78% interest in cats for a consideration comprising £523 million

* Sale does not impact bg group's rights to capacity in cats

* Anticipated transaction will close in second half of 2014

* Sale of cats is expected, on completion, to create a post-tax profit on disposal of approximately $700 million