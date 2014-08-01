Aug 1 BG Group Plc :

* Threat of industrial action on Curtis Island, Queensland, Australia

* Construction, forestry, mining and energy union Australia has given notice to Bechtel of intent to take protected industrial action on Thursday Aug. 7

* BG Group is not aware of scope or duration of proposed industrial action from this union body

* There remains no change to current expected first LNG date from QCLNG project in final quarter of 2014

* Will update market if any potential industrial action, or other material event, is likely to negatively impact current schedule for first LNG