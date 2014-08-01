Aug 1 BG Group Plc :
* Threat of industrial action on Curtis Island, Queensland,
Australia
* Construction, forestry, mining and energy union Australia
has given notice to Bechtel of intent to take protected
industrial action on Thursday Aug. 7
* BG Group is not aware of scope or duration of proposed
industrial action from this union body
* There remains no change to current expected first LNG date
from QCLNG project in final quarter of 2014
* Will update market if any potential industrial action, or
other material event, is likely to negatively impact current
schedule for first LNG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: