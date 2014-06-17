LONDON, June 17 British oil and gas company BG Group has sold its majority stake in one of Britain's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure Partners for up to 562 million pounds ($944 million), the firm said on Tuesday.

BG said it expected the transaction to result in a post-tax profit of around $700 million and that it would retain its rights to access gas transport capacity on the CATS pipeline.

The deal includes the 404-kilometre-long subsea pipeline, which connects a number of North Sea fields to the British mainland, a platform linked to the Everest oil and gas platform and an onshore gas processing terminal at Teesside.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)