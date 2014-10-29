(Adds comment from British Columbia gas minister)
Oct 29 British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc
will delay until the next decade a proposed liquefied
natural gas export terminal on Canada's Pacific coast, the Wall
Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company's
Canadian unit.
"We'd always said (construction would begin) as early as
2016, but we now recognize it'll likely be later, with
commercial operations likely beginning early in the next
decade," BG Canada President Madeline Whitaker said in an
interview with the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1p0jUuM)
Kim Blomley, a spokesman for BG Group, said he could not
immediately confirm if the project had slipped into the next
decade, but he noted comments by interim Executive Chairman
Andrew Gould during a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.
"We're pausing on Prince Rupert to see how the market
evolves, particularly in function of total supply that will come
out of the U.S.," Gould said during the call. "We will continue
to work on the project but not at the same rhythm as perhaps we
were working in 2014."
Canada's National Energy Board granted LNG export permits to
four planned projects on the Pacific coast in December last
year, including BG Group's Prince Rupert project.
Whitaker said the delay resulted from shifting market
conditions, including a flood of LNG expected to hit global
markets from places such as the United States, where BG has
agreements to market gas from two LNG facilities.
Rich Coleman, British Columbia's Minister of Natural Gas
Development, downplayed concerns that other project owners might
delay their ventures for similar reasons.
"We haven't seen any slowdown in the progress of any of the
PDAs (project development agreements) that we have been working
on with any of these companies, so at this stage I am still
pretty confident," Coleman told reporters in British Columbia's
capital, Victoria.
Government officials have been invited to a meeting on Nov.
11 with executives from Malaysian state-owned energy company
Petronas, which plans to build an $11 billion LNG
plant on British Columbia's coast, he said. Petronas said
earlier this month that it could delay its proposed plant by as
many as 15 years unless it can reach a favorable tax deal by the
end of October.
"I am pretty confident that we wouldn't be asked to go to
Malaysia to sit down with the board and the CEO on a one-to-one
basis if we weren't getting somewhere in our project development
agreements, which we are," Coleman said.
BG Group, Britain's third-largest energy company, reported a
worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating
profit, mainly due to a sharp decline in production in Egypt and
a steep drop in oil prices. [ID;nL5N0SN10P]
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore. Additional
reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan
Crosby)