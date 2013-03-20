March 20 BG Group is set to sign a
20-year contract worth as much as $20 billion to provide
liquefied natural gas to the western Indian state of Gujarat,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people with
knowledge of the deal.
In 2011, the British oil and gas firm entered into an
initial agreement with India's state-owned Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp to explore supplying as much as 2.5 million
tonnes of LNG per year.
The Financial Times reported that BG will sign a final deal
on Wednesday confirming the full value of the contract and the
date of its commencement.
The deal could be worth $20 billion although the ultimate
value would depend on the fluctuating price of LNG, FT said
citing analysts.
BG could not be reached for comment outside normal working
hours.