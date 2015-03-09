(Adds quotes, detail, background)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, March 9 German residential property
group BGP is preparing to sell shares worth 300 million to 500
million euros ($543 million) in a stock market listing later
this year, two people familiar with the deal said.
The company is working with JP Morgan to organise
the flotation, the people said.
BGP owns apartments worth 1.1 billion euros, mainly in
Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, and is one of the few large
portfolios in private hands that are ready to be divested. It
has additional assets worth 200 million.
BGP was formed in 2005 as a joint venture between Australian
investment group Babcock & Brown and Australian
property group GPT and at one stage was worth 4 billion
euros. But many of its assets have been sold off.
Babcock & Brown was liquidated in 2009, and GPT shareholders
received shares in BGP. Holders of these securities, mainly
funds and more than 50,000 primarily Australian retail
investors, have not yet been able to trade them publicly.
In the middle of 2014, BGP, whose equity value is estimated
to be 600-700 million euros, mandated Lazard to advise
it on its options for an exit.
"The main scenario is a stock market listing, but you can
never rule out a trade buyer making an attractive offer," a
person familiar with the company said.
JP Morgan and Lazard declined to comment, BGP was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
