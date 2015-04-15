FRANKFURT, April 15 German residential property group BGP is speeding up preparations for a stock market listing and has completed its advisory lineup, two people familiar with the deal said.

JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are coordinating the initial public offering with the help of BNP Paribas and Berenberg.

Shares listed in Frankfurt worth 300 million to 500 million euros ($319-$531 million) may be sold by summer, sources said.

"The goal is to have as much free float as possible after the IPO," one source said, adding that both existing and new shares will be sold and the proceeds used for planned expansion.

An IPO is seen as the preferred option, but the owners would also sell BGP - one of the few large portfolios in private hands that are ready to be divested - to a trade buyer if an attractive offer was made, the people said.

Last year, BGP, whose equity value is estimated to be about 600 million euros, mandated Lazard to advise it on its options for an exit.

BGP currently owns more than 16,000 apartments with a net asset value of 1.1 billion euros, but it could easily manage twice as many flats without significant changes to its setup, the sources said.

Almost half are located in Berlin and the rest in cities in North Rhine-Westphalia and places such as Munich, Bremen and Hannover.

Since 2012, BGP has raised rents by 4 percent a year and decreased the vacancy rate to 4.7 percent from 8.7 percent. It has additional assets worth 200 million euros, which it has already earmarked for divestment.

BGP was formed in 2005 as a joint venture between Australian investment group Babcock & Brown and Australian property group GPT and was once worth 4 billion euros, holding more than 27,000 flats. But many of its assets have been sold off.

Babcock & Brown was liquidated in 2009, and GPT shareholders received shares in BGP. Holders of these securities, mainly funds and more than 50,000 primarily Australian retail investors as well as hedge funds and fund managers, have not yet been able to trade them publicly.

The banks and BGP declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by David Evans)