VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group
said on Friday it was no longer interested in buying the German
residential property portfolio of BGP group after announcing
last month that it was in talks to do so.
Conwert said that after several weeks of discussions, the
company's administrative board had decided that the acquisition
would not currently be in the best interest of Conwert and its
shareholders.
BGP, which owns more than 16,000 apartments with a net asset
value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), had previously been
working on a stock market listing, but its owners had also been
interested in a sale, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
($1 = 0.9165 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)