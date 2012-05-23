WARSAW May 23 Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank
said on Wednesday it had extended its $370 million
tender to buy the rest of Polish unit Bank BGZ until
July 30, as it awaits an approval for the deal from the
financial regulator.
Last month, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($368
million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54percent
premium over BGZ's price ahead of the announcement.
BGZ shares trade at 71.6 zlotys compared to 72.5 zlotys per
share offered by the Dutch lender.
The original deadline for the public tender was May 31.
Poland still holds 25 percent of BGZ. After failing to sell
its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a
year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12
percent due to weak demand.
($1 = 3.3959 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)