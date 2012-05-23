WARSAW May 23 Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank said on Wednesday it had extended its $370 million tender to buy the rest of Polish unit Bank BGZ until July 30, as it awaits an approval for the deal from the financial regulator.

Last month, Rabobank offered 1.25 billion zlotys ($368 million) for the 40 percent it does not already own, a 54percent premium over BGZ's price ahead of the announcement.

BGZ shares trade at 71.6 zlotys compared to 72.5 zlotys per share offered by the Dutch lender.

The original deadline for the public tender was May 31.

Poland still holds 25 percent of BGZ. After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand. ($1 = 3.3959 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)