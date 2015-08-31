WARSAW Aug 31 BGZ BNP Paribas, Poland's eighth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 95 percent drop in net profit due to merger costs and a margin squeeze from record low interest rates, but its head said the worst of those effects had already been seen.

Net profit fell to 3 million zlotys ($795,418) in the second quarter, partly reflecting costs associated with BNP Paribas's purchase of Bank BGZ from Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys, completed nearly a year ago.

"The worst is behind us," BGZ BNP Paribas chief Jozef Wancer told a news conference on Monday, adding that positive effects of the merger would be visible in the first half of 2016.

Like other Polish banks, BGZ BNP Paribas is also grappling with the effect on its foreign currency mortgage book of the sharp rise in the Swiss franc earlier this year.

The lender's FX mortgage book was worth 7.2 billion zlotys at the end of the first quarter and Wancer warned that a government plan to convert Swiss franc-denominated loans at lenders' expense may harm the economy.

"I hope that the common sense will win, though," he added. ($1 = 3.7716 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)