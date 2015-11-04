WARSAW Nov 4 BGZ BNP Paribas, Poland's eighth-biggest lender by assets, said on Wednesday that a 30 million zloty ($8 million) provision related to banks' obligation to support troubled mortgage holders will hit its results in the fourth quarter.

Like other Polish banks, BGZ BNP Paribas is grappling with the effect on its foreign currency mortgage book of the sharp rise in the Swiss franc earlier this year.

BGZ said that, like other banks, it will be obliged to contribute to a support fund for distressed borrowers in proportion to the size of its portfolio of bad mortgage loans. ($1 = 3.8871 zlotys)