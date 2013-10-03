* Diovan sales hit but overhaul business impact limited
* Company says controls, training in Japan were inadequate
* Head of Japan unit leaves, two executives have pay cut
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Oct 3 Novartis AG said on
Thursday it had overhauled management operations and sanctioned
key staff in Japan after a scandal involving research into its
Diovan blood pressure drug in the country.
The Swiss company's pharmaceutical head David Epstein said
the episode would not have a significant impact on the group's
profits, although he acknowledged sales of the drug had fallen.
"Overall Diovan is a relatively small part of our portfolio,
given the breadth of the medicines that we have, so the impact
should not be significant," Epstein said.
Epstein told a news conference that oversight at its Japan
unit had fallen short and, as a result, Novartis was setting up
a compliance advisory panel to prevent future such problems.
"Clearly there should have been more control as well as
better training in Japan," Epstein said. "Unfortunately that was
not the case. Those controls are now in place so that this
cannot happen again."
He also acknowledged, in response to a reporter's question,
that the company should have paid more attention to questions
raised by some outside experts about the studies into Diovan.
A Japanese health ministry panel this week called for the
ministry to investigate Novartis Pharma, the company's Japanese
arm, saying it may have violated the law when it cited studies
based on allegedly manipulated data.
Japan accounted for around a quarter of Diovan's global
sales before the scandal and, overall, it made up 9 percent of
total group sales in 2012, or $5.36 billion.
Diovan was once Novartis' top-selling product but its
importance is declining and the patent on the medicine is due to
expire in Japan this year.
Several Japanese hospitals have stopped offering Diovan
after two Japanese universities retracted papers regarding the
drug's efficacy in reducing the incidence of stroke and angina.
While Novartis has said a former employee who assisted in
the trials had acted inappropriately, the interim report said
the case involved the company as a whole.
Epstein said the report left unclear who manipulated data
and for what purpose, but acknowledged potential damage from the
scandal to the company's reputation.
"Clearly if something happens in one market and impacts our
reputation, that's something that we feel acutely all around the
world. So we will work very hard to regain your trust," he said.
Epstein said the company was setting up a panel of seven to
nine members, including outside experts, to advise the Japan
unit on how to prevent further such problems.
Novartis global Chief Commercial Officer Eric Cornut will be
transferred from headquarters to serve as Japan unit's chairman.
The previous head of the unit left the company as of Monday and
two other senior executives are taking a 30 percent pay cut
until the case is resolved.
Japan's pharmaceutical lobby group, the Japan Pharmaceutical
Manufacturers Association, said on Thursday it was suspending
Novartis's membership rights in the organisation.