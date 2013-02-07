UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds details, quote)
JERUSALEM Feb 7 Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge and Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to the Indian military.
The joint venture will offer solutions in Elbit's Artillery Guns & Mortar segment and roll out a range of products such as the Advanced Indian Gun System, the companies said in a statement.
The venture "will address Indian defence requirements with operationally proven systems from Elbit Systems that have been customised and adapted for Indian conditions ... for end-to-end solutions for artillery systems and armored vehicles upgrades established by Bharat Forge recently in India," said Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources