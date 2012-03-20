By Nandita Bose
| MUMBAI, March 20
talks with several banks such as Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan
Chase, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to raise
loans to fund its local expansion plans, a company source said
on Tuesday.
Bharti Walmart, a cash and carry joint venture between U.S.
retail giant Walmart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises
which runs Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel, will
use the funds to roll-out stores in the country, the source
added.
A company spokesperson confirmed that talks were on but
refused to give any further details.
"The money is being raised for investing in building of an
efficient back-end infrastructure and for our Best Price Modern
Wholesale cash and carry store roll out program," the
spokesperson said.
The company had earlier said it plans to roll out 10-12 cash
and carry or wholesale stores in India in 2012. It currently has
17 stores.
India currently allows 100 percent foreign ownership in
wholesale operations and single brand retail.
In December, the government suspended plans to open India's
$450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Walmart
France's Carrefour, U.K's Tesco Plc in the
face of huge political backlash.
However, India's Finance Minister in his 2012 federal budget
speech said talks were on with several Indian states in an
effort to reach a consensus on the issue.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)