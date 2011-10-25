NEW DELHI Oct 25 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday it has launched high-speed third-generation network services in Congo, becoming the first carrier to do so in Central Africa.

Bharti Airtel operates in 19 countries across Asia and Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)