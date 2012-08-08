NEW DELHI Aug 8 Bharti Airtel may take more time to achieve a target of $5 billion in revenue and $2 billion in EBITDA from its African operations than its earlier goal to achieve them by the year ended March 2013, Manoj Kohli, chief executive for the company's international operations, said on Wednesday.

The targets remain "intact", he told analysts on a conference call, but did not say how much more time it would take.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian mobile market leader Bharti posted its tenth straight quarter of profit decline as cut-throat competition squeezed margins. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)