MUMBAI, July 21 Bharti Airtel Ltd, the biggest Indian cellphone carrier, said on Tuesday it had no plans to exit Africa, despite beginning exclusive talks with France's Orange to sell four of its units there.

"We remain fully committed to our Africa operations and will continue to invest in its growth and building a profitable business and accordingly have no plan to exit," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, in response to a query from Reuters.

Orange said on Monday it was in talks to buy Bharti's subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone. The announcement triggered speculation that this might be Bharti's first step towards a complete sale of the African business. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)