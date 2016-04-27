MUMBAI, April 27 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom operator, reported a better-than-expected 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher data revenue.

Consolidated net profit rose to 12.90 billion rupees in the fiscal fourth quarter to March 31, from 12.55 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 12.21 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll.

Bharti Airtel, headed by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, said total revenue rose 8.4 percent to 249.6 billion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)