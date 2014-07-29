July 29 Top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel posted a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by less competition.

Bharti raked in 11.08 billion rupees ($184.31 million) of profit, up from 6.89 billion last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 12.17 billion rupees (1 US dollar = 60.1150 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by David Holmes)