Feb 4 India's Bharti Airtel posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as India's biggest telecommunications carrier by users and revenue added more subscribers.

For its third quarter ended Dec. 31, the company's net profit was 14.37 billion rupees ($232 million), more than double the 6.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Bharti to post a profit of 13.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 61.8200 Indian rupees)