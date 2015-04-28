(Writes through to include Idea results, comments)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, April 28 Two of India's top three mobile
telecoms network operators reported a rise in quarterly profits
on Tuesday, helped by strong subscriber growth for mobile data
services while strong competition continued to pressure prices
for voice calls.
Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile
operator behind Vodafone India, and market leader Bharti
Airtel Ltd together spent about $9.5 billion in the
recently concluded government auction for airwaves, betting on
the country's significant mobile data potential.
With a majority of the country still using more basic
"feature phones", India's smartphone market is expected to grow
at around 36 percent a year over the next five years, according
to consulting firm Zinnov, making the higher margin mobile data
business a potentially lucrative bet for network operators.
Idea, which posted a 60 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Tuesday, recorded a monthly average revenue per user (ARPU)
among its 33.4 million data customers of 150 rupees ($2.38), up
from 104 rupees a year ago.
Separately, Bharti, which posted a 30.5 percent rise in
profit for the quarter ended March 31, saw its mobile data ARPU
rise by 43 rupees to 173 rupees.
However, the companies reported sharp declines in the
average price achieved for voice calls - the realisation rate
per minute.
Despite the jump in mobile data over the past year, voice
revenues still make up close to 80 percent of operator revenues.
Idea posted a 7.1 percent decline in its voice realisation
rate to 0.339 rupees per minute for the fourth quarter, while
market leader Bharti Airtel recorded a 2.5 percent fall.
Idea Cellular's chief executive, Himanshu Kapania said that
cost pressures remained in the sector but his company would try
to absorb them by expanding.
Otherwise prices would have to rise.
"Whatever scale can't absorb, it would be inevitable that
price increases would happen," Kapania told reporters in Mumbai.
($1 = 63.0373 Indian rupees)
