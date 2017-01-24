MUMBAI Jan 24 Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, posted a 54.5 percent drop in third-quarter profit as free services from a new rival hurt revenue that was also affected by a cash crunch after the government's ban on high-value banknotes.

Consolidated net profit declined to 5.04 billion rupees ($74 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 11.08 billion rupees a year ago, Bharti said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 10.87 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Net sales fell 3 percent to 233.36 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.1255 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Goodman)