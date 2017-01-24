MUMBAI Jan 24 Bharti Airtel, India's
largest telecoms network operator, posted a 54.5 percent drop in
third-quarter profit as free services from a new rival hurt
revenue that was also affected by a cash crunch after the
government's ban on high-value banknotes.
Consolidated net profit declined to 5.04 billion rupees ($74
million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 11.08 billion
rupees a year ago, Bharti said in a statement on Tuesday.
Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 10.87
billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Net sales fell 3 percent to 233.36 billion rupees.
($1 = 68.1255 Indian rupees)
