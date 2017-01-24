(Adds CEO's comment, details)
By Sankalp Phartiyal
MUMBAI Jan 24 Bharti Airtel, India's
largest telecoms network operator, reported its lowest profit in
four years as competition from a new rival hit revenues that
were also affected by a cash crunch, after the federal
government scrapped high-value banknotes.
A brutal price war has ensued in India's mobile phone market
since the entry late last year of Reliance Jio Infocomm, owned
by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani, which has offered huge
discounts to win customers.
Rivals such as Bharti have been forced to respond with price
cuts of their own, though at a steep cost. In November rival
Vodafone booked in a $5 billion charge on the value of
its Indian business due to the price war.
Bharti's consolidated net profit fell to 5.04 billion Indian
rupees ($73.99 million) in its third quarter ended Dec. 31, down
from 11.08 billion rupees in the same period of 2015.
This was the company's lowest profit since the December
quarter of 2012.
The result was 50 percent below analysts' profit forecasts,
which averaged 10.87 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The quarter has seen turbulence due to the continued
predatory pricing by a new operator," Gopal Vittal, Bharti's
managing director and chief executive for India and South Asia,
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This has led to an unprecedented year-on-year revenue
decline for the industry, pressure on margins and a serious
impact on the financial health of the sector."
Bharti's revenue fell 3 percent to 233.64 billion rupees
over the past three months, due to cheaper voice and data
tariffs. This was the company's first ever year-on-year fall in
revenue.
Average revenue per user for Bharti's voice services in
India fell nearly 7 percent from the July-September period to
123 rupees, Bharti said.
Bharti also reported losses from its Africa operations of
6.2 billion rupees, up from 4.87 billion rupees in the same
period last year, and hit by the devaluation of Nigerian
currency, the company said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to ban 500 and
1000-rupee notes also eroded consumer spending power as most
Indians still use cash at local touchpoints to recharge
so-called pre-paid mobile phone connections.
Bharti Airtel shares closed 0.99 percent lower ahead of
results in a broader Mumbai market that ended 1 percent higher.
($1 = 68.1200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Goodman, Greg
Mahlich)