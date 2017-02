NEW DELHI Nov 4 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, will launch wireless broadband services in India in the current fiscal year ending March 2012, its chief executive for India and South Asia Sanjay Kapoor said on Friday.

The company has already finalised the vendors, Kapoor said, but did not share details.

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest phone firm SingTel , on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)