NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel,
the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers,
is seeing some benefits of last year's increase in call prices
in India, Sanjay Kapoor, chief executive officer for India and
South Asia, said.
Bharti's revenue in Africa is growing faster than its
operation expenses, Manoj Kohli, chief executive officer for
international operations, said, adding that the company was past
peak capital expenditure in its operations in the region.
Bharti reported on Wednesday a 22 percent fall in quarterly
profit -- its eighth straight quarter of declining profits --
hit by higher interest costs.
